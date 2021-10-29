According to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office, there are only two contested state legislative special elections being held on Tuesday – State Senate District 32 and District 38. Uncontested races – those without an opponent – are for State Representative in House District 29, Circuit Court Judge in the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Districts, and Chancery Court Judge in the 19th District. Also, two District Attorney positions were up for grabs but both candidates drew no opponent in the 2nd and 13th Districts…

…On the local level, there are special elections being held for school board, county supervisor, county sheriff and other positions across the state in the following counties: Hancock, Hinds, Jackson, Kemper, Lauderdale, Lee, Leflour, Marion, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Panola, Pike, Quitman, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tippah, Walthall, Wilkinson, Winston, Adams, Amite, Boliver, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Claiborne, Clarke, DeSoto, George, Greene, Grenada.

Polls open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. throughout the state. If you are not sure where you are registered to vote or what your polling location would be, you can access it through the Secretary of State’s website under Y’all Vote. All mail in ballots must be postmarked by November 2nd.

MSDH COVID-19 Reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 343 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 5 deaths, and 26 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 504,009 cases, 10,064 deaths, and 1,370,743 persons fully vaccinated. Full COVID-19 information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/jCxSmeZgUo — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) October 28, 2021

MSDH says Tuesday’s COVID case number reflect data backlog

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers stated that the relatively high number of cases reported on Tuesday was partly due to data backlog. Jim Craig encourages everyone to get vaccinated and get the booster vaccine, if eligible, before the holidays. — Yall Politics (@MSyallpolitics) October 28, 2021

Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann (R) and Senate Appropriations Chairman Briggs Hopson (R) have named a seven-member Senate Appropriations Subcommittee today to make recommendations on expending the $1.8 billion in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds allocated to the Mississippi Legislature.

Hosemann and Hopson announced the new subcommittee in a release on Thursday.

State Senator John Polk (R) will Chair the Subcommittee. Members include Senators Albert Butler (D), Dennis DeBar (R), Hillman Frazier (D), Walter Michel (R), Rita Parks (R), and Bart Williams (R).

Comments from State Officials at MEC HobNob

Expanding access to broadband. Training our workforce for the jobs of the next 50 years. Working to eliminate the state income tax. Today I was glad to be at Hobnob 2021 to discuss the steps we're taking to put Mississippians on the path to economic prosperity. pic.twitter.com/VkTWrfaG6f — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) October 28, 2021

Speaker of the House @PhilipGunnMS recapped his comments at #HobNob2021 which primarily focused on the federal vaccine mandates coming down from the @POTUS administration. "I think it's an overreach. I think the President has abused his authority." #msleg pic.twitter.com/Yd9Hw9ZOLB — Yall Politics (@MSyallpolitics) October 28, 2021

Earlier, members heard from State Auditor @shadwhite who continued to commit to his office's work to find fraud in the state regardless of "who you are, how powerful you are, or what party you are from," for the benefit of the taxpayer and use of their dollars. #HobNob2021 pic.twitter.com/bmwPydQYMI — Yall Politics (@MSyallpolitics) October 28, 2021

Commissioner @CommAndyGipson recapped his speech today. He noted that #Mississippi's economy is doing well but there are some threats to it in the form of labor shortages, supply chain disruptions, inflation and the federal vaccine mandate. #HobNob2021 pic.twitter.com/4exiCcrmeR — Yall Politics (@MSyallpolitics) October 28, 2021

Favre issues statement on Facebook in response to State Auditor’s comments

After repaying nearly $600,000 to the state earlier this week, Brett Favre posted the following on Facebook on Friday morning: