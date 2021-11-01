575,000 servings of protein directed to Extra Table through Mississippi Poultry Association’s donation.

Today, Mississippi’s poultry and egg companies donated truckloads of chicken and eggs to Governor Tate Reeves. Reeves directed the donation to Hattiesburg-based Extra Table charity, which fundraises to purchase new, healthy and shelf-stable food to be delivered monthly to the food pantries or soup kitchens across Mississippi.

“I am proud to direct the Mississippi Poultry Association’s generous donation of 575,000 servings of protein to Extra Table,” said Governor Reeves. “Extra Table goes above and beyond throughout the state to make sure no family goes hungry, and their efforts are to be commended. I look forward to continue working with our partners to end hunger in Mississippi.”

“Our member companies donate tons of food locally throughout the year and after disasters, but once a year, they combine their efforts in this donation with a statewide impact to the governor,” said Mark Leggett, president of the Mississippi Poultry Association.

Extra Table has partnered with some of the nation’s largest food distribution companies to revolutionize the concept of fighting hunger in Mississippi. The Hattiesburg-based charity raises funds throughout the year that enable them to buy the freshest food available at the lowest price for the greatest number of people.

The organization reported that, “In Mississippi between 2016 and 2018, nearly 12 percent of working adults lived in households that couldn’t always afford enough food. Nearly half a million people in Mississippi were and continue to be food insecure, making it the second hungriest state in the nation. Statistics are latest available and known to be extremely lower than actual, due to the 2019 pandemic and resulting economic crisis.”

Extra Table thanked the Mississippi Poultry Association and Governor Reeves on social media for the donation of 90,000 pounds of chicken and an entire truck load of eggs that will be distributed to pantries in Mississippi ahead of the holidays.