“We look forward to making the straightforward case on December 1 that Roe and Casey were wrongly decided and need to be overruled,” AG Fitch said.

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court convened to hear oral arguments in a pair of cases challenging a Texas law that bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

Arguments in the cases involving the Texas ban are taking place exactly one month before the Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments over a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

In Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch is asking the Court to consider the policy and cultural shifts that have occurred in the decades since Roe. The AG argues that science and society have changed since Roe v. Wade and that the Legislature should respond to those advances.

“The tangled abortion jurisprudence beginning with Roe v Wade has forced legislators to resort to the Texas law’s use of civil enforcement to protect the state’s vital interests in life and women’s health,” Fitch told Y’all Politics. “While today’s case focuses on unique procedural questions, we look forward to making the straightforward case on December 1 that Roe and Casey were wrongly decided and need to be overruled so that decisions on abortion policy can be made by the people through their elected leaders, not unelected and unaccountable judges. The people should not be forced to construct creative work-arounds to enact public policy on important issues like this.”

In mid-October AG Fitch filed a response brief in the Mississippi abortion case reiterating the need to overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey and return abortion policymaking to the people.

Nearly 80 amicus briefs have been filed at the U.S. Supreme Court supporting Mississippi’s ban on most elective abortions after 15 weeks. Senators Cindy Hyde-Smith and Roger Wicker have also joined around 200 lawmakers, including Congressmen Steven Palazzo, Trent Kelly, and Michael Guest to file amicus brief supporting Mississippi pro-life law.