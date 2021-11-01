Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves today announced the appointment of Marlow Stewart to serve on the State Parole Board beginning November 1, 2021. Stewart will replace Nehemiah Flowers, who recently announced his retirement effective October 31, 2021.

Nehemiah Flowers was appointed to serve on the Mississippi State Parole Board in 2013 by former Governor Phil Bryant and reappointed by Governor Reeves in 2020…

…Reeves’ new appointee, Marlow Stewart, attended Alcorn State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology. Stewart’s public service career began in 1993 as a case manager of the Region 8 Mental Health Services.

State Senator Dennis Debar, Chairman of the Mississippi Senate Education Committee, is holding a teacher listening tour around the state as he and his committee colleagues are reviewing the current teacher salary schedule.

Senator DeBar has expressed his support for another round of teacher pay raises during the 2022 session, adding to the increases given during the 2021 session that totaled nearly $50 million in new investment into teacher salaries.

Governor Tate Reeves has called for the Legislature to consider additional teacher pay raises, as has Senate President Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann.

MSDH COVID-19 Reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 309 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 11 deaths, and 29 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 504,318 cases, 10,075 deaths, and 1,370,743 persons fully vaccinated. Full COVID-19 information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/b9MFAvArEh — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) October 29, 2021

On Friday morning, former Southern Miss quarterback and NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre took to Facebook to share his views on recent comments by Mississippi State Auditor Shad White.

“As I have said before, I would never accept money for no-show appearances, as the state of Mississippi auditor, Shad White, claims,” Favre wrote, adding, “I am doing all that I can to support this investigation to make things right for the people of Mississippi and I have shared all that I know, which is that I was paid for three years of commercials that I did, and I paid taxes on the money, as I should.”

White’s office has demanded Favre repay over $800,000 to the state for services the Auditor says was not rendered. Earlier this week, Favre repaid some $600,000 of the funds, leaving over $200,000 left on the demand.

Governor Reeves: MS saw $1.9B in new capital investment in 2020

In 2020, MS saw approximately $1.9B in new capital investment – more than double the previous 10 year’s average of $900M per year. Earlier this week at @medcinfo’s CEO Roundtable, I spoke with economic developers from across MS about what we can do to keep the momentum going. pic.twitter.com/018LTZY4Wp — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) October 29, 2021

On Thursday, a group of Republican senators led by Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), introduced the Having Employees Return to Duty (HERD) Act. U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith joined Senators Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-KS), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), John Barrasso (R-WY), and Rick Scott (R-FL) in cosponsoring the legislation.

The HERD Act would require federal government workers to return to their duty stations as COVID-19 vaccines and health management practices make it safer to resume in-person activities.

This bill also requires all federal employees to return to the hours and locations they worked prior to the pandemic’s beginning in March 2020. The measure includes an exception for the U.S. Department of Defense.

Wicker helps break ground on new STEM center at Ole Miss

It was a great day to be on campus at @olemiss for the groundbreaking ceremony for a new #STEM Center.



The new Duff Center will help our state produce more outstanding students who will help our nation compete effectively and successfully on the global stage. pic.twitter.com/KPdTxMKxUT — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) October 29, 2021

Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith cosponsored a resolution to support parents’ rights to be actively involved in the education of their children. The resolution (S.Res.431) comes after recent actions by the Biden Administration to weaponize the Justice Department to intimidate and silence parents who speak out to protect their children from harmful curricula.

“Parents have a basic right to shape the education of their children,” Wicker said. “Recent attempts by the Biden Administration to silence parents who disagree with the divisive ideas being taught in many American schools should be met with a forceful rebuke. I am glad to join so many in the Senate to stand for parents, students, and the future of our education system.”