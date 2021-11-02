Watson also expressed concern over federal election legislation being pushed by Congressional Democrats.

Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson joined Y’all Politics for an Election Day update on Tuesday as voters went to the polls to cast their ballots in various special elections across the state.

Secretary Watson also offered his thoughts on the efforts by Congressional Democrats to change how elections operate at the state level, which could impact Mississippi is they are successful.

Watch the full interview with Watson below.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR