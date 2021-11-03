The Lee County operation will create up to 400 jobs with a $22.5 million investment.

Dr. Schneider Automotive Systems, a global automotive supplier in manufacturing air ventilation systems and window frame trim, is locating manufacturing operations in Baldwyn. The project is a $22.5 million corporate investment and will create up to 400 jobs over six years.

“Dr. Schneider’s decision to create up to 400 new jobs in Baldwyn is a massive win for Lee County and Mississippi. Our state is a leading hub for the automotive industry, and companies around the world are taking notice,” Governor Tate Reeves said. “My administration will continue to do whatever it takes to make sure Mississippi has the business-friendly environment needed to drive new capital investment and create jobs.”

Dr. Schneider Automotive Systems is locating its manufacturing plant in the Harry A. Martin North Lee Industrial Complex in Lee County. The family-owned company with more than 90 years of history has established itself as a specialist in high-quality automotive interior products. It offers a wide range of products from a single source, including innovative ventilation systems and sophisticated decorative trim, highly integrated trim and add-on parts, intelligent storage systems and center consoles, and mechatronic and electronic components for the automotive and non-automotive sectors. Its large customer base includes well-known automotive manufacturers such as BMW, Daimler AG, Ferrari, Ford, Jaguar/Land Rover, Maserati, Renault, Toyota, Volvo and the Volkswagen Group.

“Dr. Schneider is excited about the opportunity of establishing a new footprint in Lee County. We would like to express our gratitude to CDF and the state of Mississippi for the facilities and great support throughout this process,” said Dr. Schneider COO Antonio Ramos. “They highlighted the many benefits of this region. The skilled workforce, community support and local automotive industry experience will benefit our company, and we look forward to becoming part of this community.”

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for building improvements and workforce training. Lee County is providing local property tax exemptions. The Tennessee Valley Authority is assisting with the project, as well.

“For nearly 20 years, Mississippi has been a leader in the world’s automotive industry, and in that time, we have welcomed some of the most widely recognized companies to do business in our state,” MDA Interim Executive Director Laura Hipp said. “Thousands of Mississippians are employed in this prominent sector, and now 400 more individuals in northeast Mississippi will have opportunities to pursue an exciting career working for global leader Dr. Schneider Automotive Systems. MDA is proud to partner with Dr. Schneider as the company locates in Lee County, and we look forward to its future growth.”

The Dr. Schneider Automotive Group is headquartered in Kronach-Neuses, Germany, and has operations in Germany, China, Poland, Spain and the United States. The company will begin hiring for the new positions next year.

Local officials issued the following statements:

“On behalf of Lee County, I want to say thank you the Dr. Schneider team for choosing Lee County to meet the growing needs of their company. We know you considered many communities across the Southeast U.S. We appreciate your confidence and support so that you will find your greatest success in Lee County.” – Lee County Board of Supervisors President Billy Joe Holland

“Dr. Schneider’s decision to locate in Lee County strengthens and expands our position for global automotive manufacturing companies and continues to diversify our career opportunities to attract and maintain a talented workforce.” – Community Development Foundation Chairman Shane Spees

“TVA and Prentiss County Electric Power Association congratulate Dr. Shcneider Automotive Systems on its decision to establish operations and create hundreds of job opportunities in Lee County. Helping attract and retain jobs and investment in the Valley is fundamental to TVA’s mission of service. We are proud to partner with Mississippi Development Authority, Community Development Foundation and Lee County to help further that mission and celebrate this announcement together.” – TVA Senior Vice President of Economic Development John Bradley