Robert Sanders confirmed as newest member of Mississippi House of Representatives.

Today the Mississippi House of Representatives welcomed their newest member, Robert Sanders.

Sanders ran unopposed for House District 29, which represents Sunflower and Boliver Counties. The seat became available after the resignation of Rep. Abe Hudson who represented the area since 2016. His departure from the seat was effective at the end of August.

Robert Sanders of Cleveland was sworn in today as the new representative of District 29. Congratulations, Rep. Sanders! #msleg pic.twitter.com/McXkdY5MmI — Mississippi House of Representatives (@MSHouseOfRep) November 3, 2021

RELATED: Rep. Abe Hudson resigns from Mississippi House of Representatives

Because Sanders ran opposed his race was not included on the ballot and he was certified through the State Board Election Commission. The resolution was approved on September 14, 2021 by Governor Tate Reeves, Secretary of State Michael Watson and Whitney Lipscomb, on behalf of Attorney General Lynn Fitch.

Order Dispensing With HD 29 (1) by yallpolitics on Scribd