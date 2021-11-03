The Northern District Commissioner is among a small group of Democrats mentioned for a potential run for higher office in Mississippi.

Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley joined Y’all Politics on Wednesday to discuss a variety of topics, including rising energy prices and the recent announcement of the largest of its kind green hydrogen project that is coming to Mississippi.

Presley also outlined how he would like to see the $1.8 billion in American Rescue Plan funds utilized across the state, complimenting Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann for appointing a special committee to recommend use of those funds. Presley says he has already spoken with members of that select Senate subcommittee.

As one of only two Democrats elected to a state office in Mississippi, Presley is frequently mentioned among party faithful as a potential candidate for a higher office statewide. With state elections on the horizon in 2023, Presley says he is focused on doing his current job for now but does not rule out future options for consideration.

Watch the full interview with Commissioner Presley below.