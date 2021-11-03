A former lawmaker wins in District 38 while a newcomer will represent District 32.

Two seats in the Mississippi Senate were up for grabs in Tuesday’s special elections. A winner has been declared in one while the other race now moves to a runoff.

DISTRICT 32

In State Senate District 32, Rob Hickman and Dr. Minh Duong were the top two finishers in a crowded nine person field. Hickman drew 1,844 votes, or 26%, while Duong won 1,611 votes, or 23%.

Hickman is a Noxubee County attorney, college professor and businessman. Duong is an optometrist and owns Primary Eyecare in Meridian.

The special election runoff will be held November 23rd.

DISTRICT 38

Kelvin Butler topped Gary Brumfield in the State Senate District 38 special election, drawing just over the required 50% to win the race.

Butler previously served in the Mississippi for 12 years before stepping out to run for Chancery Clerk in Pike County. He ran for the seat again in 2019 but was defeated by Tammy Witherspoon who recently resigned.