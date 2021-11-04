“This administration is threatening the jobs of those front-line workers who saved hundreds of thousands of American lives,” Guest said.

Mississippi Congressman Michael Guest (R-MS 3) has signed on as an original co-sponsor of the “Keeping Our COVID-19 Heroes Employed Act.”

U.S. Representative Tim Burchett introduced the legislation today as a way to protect any individual who was deemed as essential during the COVID-19 pandemic from termination under President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate.

Americans employed by the federal government, private entities that receive federal funds, and private entities that received funding from any of the six coronavirus response bills passed by Congress would be protected under the legislation. It also would exempt public and private federal contractors from the mandate.

“After diligently working through one of the worst pandemics this country has seen, this administration is threatening the jobs of those front-line workers who saved hundreds of thousands of American lives,” Rep. Michael Guest said. “Our healthcare workers, law enforcement officers, and other first responders have freely given their time and wellbeing to keep our country healthy and safe over the last 18 months. They have earned the right to decide for themselves whether to receive the vaccine, and we must fight against this Administration to defend that right.”

Last week, U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) led colleagues in introducing this same legislation in the United States Senate.

“Our essential workers are true heroes,” Senator Blackburn said. “The Keeping Our COVID-19 Heroes Employed Act is critical to protect our essential workers. Thank you Representative Tim Burchett for bringing my fight for America’s essential workers to the House of Representatives.”

Click here to read the full text of Rep. Burchett’s legislation.