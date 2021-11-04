Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

Ingalls Shipbuilding, Mississippi’s largest federal contractor, is reporting that their COVID vaccination rate among employees is 77%.

According to their company website, the Pascagoula-based company employs 11,500 workers.

That would mean over 2,500 workers are in jeopardy of losing their jobs if they do not receive a COVID vaccine at least 14 days prior to the December 8th deadline.

Ingalls has indicated that terminations are the likely outcome if employees do not comply and get the vaccine, saying in September that it will be a condition of continued employment.

DISTRICT 32

In State Senate District 32, Rob Hickman and Dr. Minh Duong were the top two finishers in a crowded nine person field. Hickman drew 1,844 votes, or 26%, while Duong won 1,611 votes, or 23%.

DISTRICT 38

Kelvin Butler topped Gary Brumfield in the State Senate District 38 special election, drawing just over the required 50% to win the race.

Auditor’s office recovers $622K in October

Last month, our office recovered $622,588.65 of YOUR money. pic.twitter.com/uwDfF7Ouhr — OSA (@MSStateAuditor) November 2, 2021

Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley joined Y’all Politics on Wednesday to discuss a variety of topics, including rising energy prices and the recent announcement of the largest of its kind green hydrogen project that is coming to Mississippi.

Presley also outlined how he would like to see the $1.8 billion in American Rescue Plan funds utilized across the state, complimenting Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann for appointing a special committee to recommend use of those funds. Presley says he has already spoken with members of that select Senate subcommittee.

Today, the Mississippi House of Representatives welcomed their newest member, Robert Sanders.

Sanders ran unopposed for House District 29, which represents Sunflower and Bolivar Counties.

The seat became available after the resignation of Rep. Abe Hudson who represented the area since 2016. His departure from the seat was effective at the end of August.

MSDH COVID-19 Reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 395 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 6 deaths, and 30 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 505,661 cases, 10,134 deaths, and 1,379,333 persons fully vaccinated. Full COVID-19 information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/s1R1k1iJv0 — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) November 3, 2021

Dr. Schneider Automotive Systems, a global automotive supplier in manufacturing air ventilation systems and window frame trim, is locating manufacturing operations in Baldwyn. The project is a $22.5 million corporate investment and will create up to 400 jobs over six years.

“Dr. Schneider’s decision to create up to 400 new jobs in Baldwyn is a massive win for Lee County and Mississippi. Our state is a leading hub for the automotive industry, and companies around the world are taking notice,” Governor Tate Reeves said. “My administration will continue to do whatever it takes to make sure Mississippi has the business-friendly environment needed to drive new capital investment and create jobs.”

Dr. Schneider Automotive Systems is locating its manufacturing plant in the Harry A. Martin North Lee Industrial Complex in Lee County.

Both Republican U.S. Senators from Mississippi are voicing their objections to the Biden Administration’s plan.

Senator Roger Wicker told Y’all Politics that this would only exacerbate the crisis at the southern border. He says the President should instead focus on stemming the flow of migrants.

“During the worst border crisis in decades, the last thing this country needs is to use taxpayer funds to add fuel to the fire,” Wicker said. “The Biden Administration should be focused on stopping the flow of people across our border, not giving new incentives to migrants who are considering making the journey.”

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith sees more problems at the border if this plan is enacted. She called the payments “outrageous” and said it sends the signal that the U.S. has opened its borders.

Mississippi U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith announced they have joined nearly 40 Republican Senators in supporting a Congressional Review Act (CRA) challenge to stop President Joe Biden’s mandate requiring private businesses to require COVID-19 vaccines for their employees.

“President Biden’s unconstitutional federal vaccine mandates are an extreme abuse of power that puts Americans’ livelihoods in the crosshairs,” Senator Wicker said. “In addition, the mandate threatens to wreck the economy. A large percentage of American workers will simply leave the workforce rather than be told what to do by the federal government. This legislation would overturn the President’s mandate on private employers and protect millions of hardworking Americans from an intrusion on their personal liberty.”

“Going into the busy holiday season, nearly half of small business owners who rely on holiday sales as a significant part of yearly revenue report that both the supply chain disruptions and the staffing shortage will impact their holiday sales,” said Holly Wade, executive director of NFIB’s Research Center. “Small employers continue to adjust their business operations and hiring practice to compensate for these issues, including for many dramatic price increases.”

State-specific data is unavailable, but NFIB State Director Dawn McVea said, “The findings underscore the need for Mississippi to invest some of the federal money it received under the American Rescue Plan Act in workforce training and other programs to help prepare people to take the jobs that are out there.”