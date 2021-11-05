Thaddeus Fairley currently serves as a Field Rep for Congressman Thompson.

Today, President Joe Biden announced his intent to appoint individuals to serve in key regional roles at the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). One of those is a Mississippians working for Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-MS02).

Thaddeus Fairley is being appointed as the State Executive Director for the Farm Service Agency in the Mississippi area.

The USDA’s Farm Service Agency implements agricultural policy, administers credit and loan programs, and manages conservation, commodity, disaster, and farm marketing programs in each U.S. State. Its mission is to equitably serve all farmers, ranchers, and agricultural partners through the delivery of effective, efficient agricultural programs for all Americans.

State Executive Directors oversee this work, ensuring the needs of local constituents are met and that USDA resources are distributed equitably and fairly.

Fairley is a non-profit professional from Sunflower, MS, presently residing in Indianola. He currently serves as a Field Representative for 2nd Congressional District Congressman Bennie Thompson, who is the current chair of the Committee on Homeland Security.

During his time with Congressman Thompson, Fairley has served as an expert on broadband initiatives and constituent services, including issues from farmers.

Prior to joining the Congressman’s office, Fairley worked in the banking industry for over seven years, building relationships between the financial institutions and communities and teaching financial literacy.

He is a graduate of Mississippi Valley State University and Louisiana State University at Shreveport. He and his wife, Felicia, have two sons Thad Jr. (5) and Joshua (3).