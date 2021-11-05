YP Daily Roundup 11/5/21

They continue to explain that American disengagement from Afghanistan puts at risk hard-won gains for Afghan women and girls. Women earned college degrees, joined the workforce, and participated in Afghanistan’s public life.

MSDH COVID-19 Reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 381 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, no deaths, and 31 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 506,042 cases, 10,134 deaths, and 1,381,357 persons fully vaccinated. Full COVID-19 information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/LnrVIXKEeV — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) November 4, 2021

State Auditor Shad White announced Special Agents from his office have arrested Tiffany Loftin, a former deputy tax collector in Rankin County. She was indicted for embezzlement by a local grand jury. An $11,519.73 demand letter – including interest and investigative expenses – was presented to her upon arrest.

Loftin is accused of embezzling money from Rankin County residents as they paid cash for county trash collection fees. She purportedly manipulated accounting software in an attempt to conceal her embezzlement scheme. During the investigation, security camera footage from the tax collector’s office captured Loftin stuffing recently-collected cash into her pants.

Rankin County Tax Collector Caroline Gilbert reported Loftin to law enforcement. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey’s office assisted the investigation.

Mississippi Congressman Michael Guest (R-MS 3) has signed on as an original co-sponsor of the “Keeping Our COVID-19 Heroes Employed Act.”

U.S. Representative Tim Burchett introduced the legislation today as a way to protect any individual who was deemed as essential during the COVID-19 pandemic from termination under President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate.

Americans employed by the federal government, private entities that receive federal funds, and private entities that received funding from any of the six coronavirus response bills passed by Congress would be protected under the legislation. It also would exempt public and private federal contractors from the mandate.

Mississippi is on the wrong side of the evolution because state lawmakers still have not legalized mobile sportsbook betting. Members of the Mississippi Gaming and Hospitality Association say that puts local casinos at a competitive disadvantage.

However, we’ve learned the House Gaming Committee is crafting a mobile betting app bill. The draft under consideration ups the ante in the competitive world of sportsbooks and it protects the investments made inside coast casinos.

Casey Eure is the chair of the House Gaming Committee, which is currently working on legislation to give casinos access to mobile sports betting apps.

Mississippi Lieutenant Governor, Delbert Hosemann said one of his main focuses is to help the state’s educational system.

Click here to watch the report.