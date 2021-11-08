The Chairman also looks ahead to the 2023 state elections and notes the party is actively recruiting new members, including party switchers.

Frank Bordeaux, Chairman of the Mississippi Republican Party, joined Y’all Politics on Monday to offer his thoughts on last week’s elections in Virginia and how the GOP can springboard those positive results into wins in the 2022 midterms as Republicans push back against President Joe Biden and the Democrats’ agenda.

In addition, Bordeaux discussed redistricting by the Mississippi Legislature which will impact legislative and Congressional districts as well as efforts to amend the state constitution to provide for a citizen-led initiative process.

The MSGOP Chairman also noted that the party continues to talk to Democrat municipal, county and legislative office holders about switching to Republican Party, as evidenced by the recent announcement by State Rep. Jon Lancaster who made the switch last month.

Watch the full interview with Chairman Bordeaux below.