The Subcommittee will meet on Monday, November 15th.

In late October, Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann (R) and Senate Appropriations Chairman Briggs Hopson (R) named a seven-member Senate Appropriations Subcommittee comprised of 5 Republicans and 2 Democrats to review and make recommendations regarding the use of $1.8 billion in American Rescue Plan funds sent to Mississippi from the federal government.

The new Senate subcommittee will hold its first meeting on Monday, November 15, 2021, to begin their work ahead of the start of the 2022 legislative session.

Senator John Polk was named chairman of the subcommittee, and Senators Dennis DeBar, Walter Michel, Rita Potts Parks, Bart Williams, Albert Butler, and Hillman Frazier were named as members.

Senator Polk told Y’all Politics on Monday that he would have a better idea of the agenda by this Wednesday.

“So far I am still trying to line up the participants,” Polk said.

In June, Lt. Governor Hosemann told Y’all Politics that it is important for the counties and towns in Mississippi to determine how they will spend the money awarded to them because it could impact the future of their town.

“We want to utilize those funds not for the next one or two years, but the next one or two generations. We should work together in sourcing the funds for those issues,” Hosemann said.

ARP funds may be used for water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure; tourism; and COVID expenses related to healthcare, economic recovery, and other related issues.

Y’all Politics will continue to follow the work of this subcommittee and report more on their agenda in the days ahead.