Last week, U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) joined 11 Republican committee members in a letter to General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, expressing “grave concern” that the Biden Administration’s efforts to further its “political narrative” are “devastating” military morale and readiness.

The senators requested that General Milley provide detailed information on the monetary and manpower costs of implementing the Biden administration’s progressive social agenda within the Department of Defense (DOD).

Senator Wicker and his colleagues wrote that at each Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, they acknowledge that the world is a more dangerous place than ever and reaffirm the committee’s steadfast support for the 2018 National Defense Strategy. The senators state that efforts to recruit, train, and equip a ready and lethal force often appear to take a back seat to the Department of Defense’s (DOD) “Climate Adaptation Plan,” “Countering Extremism Working Group,” and discussions of critical race theory.

“Given our long history of professional collaboration, grounded in a shared commitment to sustaining the American way of life and caring for our troops, we write today to express our grave concerns about this administration’s imposition of political narratives on our military, at the expense of readiness and morale,” the senators wrote.

“Although the actual costs associated with each of these undertakings is certainly cause for concern, the opportunity cost they have and continue to visit on the force, its readiness, and morale appears nothing short of devastating—particularly in light of current threats,” the senators continued.

