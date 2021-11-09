Projects add more than $62 million to more than $570 million already being spent on restoration projects

Governor Tate Reeves today announced a list of 16 RESTORE Act projects. These projects will add more than $62 million to the total of more than $570 million already being spent on restoration projects in the wake of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

Over $10 Million of Gulf Coast RESTORE Act funds was awarded for a series of targeted efforts to grow the vitality of the Mississippi Gulf Coast’s workforce. The awards include $2.2 Million for Accelerate Mississippi, the state’s lead office for workforce strategy and deployment.

“One of my top priorities will always be ensuring that all funds meant for restoring our Gulf Coast, go strictly to our Gulf Coast,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “With the announcement of these 16 critically important projects, that’s exactly what my administration is doing.”

In July 2012, the Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability, Tourist Opportunities, and Revived Economies of the Gulf Coast States Act (RESTORE Act) established the Gulf Coast Ecosystem Restoration Council (Council). The RESTORE Act dedicates 80% of all administrative and civil penalties related to the Deepwater Horizon spill to a Gulf Coast Restoration Trust Fund.

Funds can be utilized to restore and protect the natural resources, ecosystems, fisheries, marine and wildlife habitats, beaches, coastal wetlands, and economy of the Gulf Coast region.

The projects are listed below: