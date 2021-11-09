Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

The October report from the Joint Legislative Budget Committee shows that Mississippi state revenues continue to tick upwards.

Total revenue collections for the month of October in Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 are $55,889,751 or 10.58% above the sine die revenue estimate.

Fiscal Year-to-Date (YTD) revenue collections through October 2021 are $314,213,329 or 16.42% above the sine die estimate.

MSDH COVID-19 Reporting – For 3 Days

Today MSDH is reporting 560 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 5 deaths, and 33 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 507,116 cases, 10,153 deaths, and 1,384,258 persons fully vaccinated. Full COVID-19 information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/HJMQfxhlA4 — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) November 8, 2021

Frank Bordeaux, Chairman of the Mississippi Republican Party, joined Y’all Politics on Monday to offer his thoughts on last week’s elections in Virginia and how the GOP can springboard those positive results into wins in the 2022 midterms as Republicans push back against President Joe Biden and the Democrats’ agenda.

In addition, Bordeaux discussed redistricting by the Mississippi Legislature which will impact legislative and Congressional districts as well as efforts to amend the state constitution to provide for a citizen-led initiative process.

In late October, Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann (R) and Senate Appropriations Chairman Briggs Hopson (R) named a seven-member Senate Appropriations Subcommittee comprised of 5 Republicans and 2 Democrats to review and make recommendations regarding the use of $1.8 billion in American Rescue Plan funds sent to Mississippi from the federal government.

The new Senate subcommittee will hold its first meeting on Monday, November 15, 2021, to begin their work ahead of the start of the 2022 legislative session.

Senator John Polk was named chairman of the subcommittee, and Senators Dennis DeBar, Walter Michel, Rita Potts Parks, Bart Williams, Albert Butler, and Hillman Frazier were named as members.

Governor Reeves comments on medical marijuana bill

Governor @tatereeves tells @paulgalloshow that the #MedicalMarijuana bill as it stands now as drafted in #msleg lends itself more to recreational marijuana use than medical, which concerns him, some lawmakers, and law enforcement officials. — Yall Politics (@MSyallpolitics) November 8, 2021

Late Friday, the U.S. House passed President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion dollar infrastructure spending package after months of internal Democratic wrangling between the far left wing progressives and the moderates within the party which stalled the White House’s domestic agenda.

Six Democrats voted no on the bill while 13 Republicans crossed the aisle to vote yes, setting the final vote total at 228-206. This means had the 13 Republicans voted no, the spending package would not have passed this chamber in its current form.

All three Mississippi Republican Congressmen – Trent Kelly (MS01), Michael Guest (MS03) and Steven Palazzo (MS04) – voted no on the bill. The state’s lone Democrat in Congress, Bennie Thompson, voted yes.

Congressman Kelly hearing Special Operations concerns

It is essential our men and women in SOF have the tools they need to defend America. Through my role on @HASCRepublicans, @HouseIntel, and as Ranking Member of the House Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations, I will make sure their voice is heard on Capitol Hill. https://t.co/995oRZpvxC — Trent Kelly (@RepTrentKelly) November 8, 2021

Last week, U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) joined 11 Republican committee members in a letter to General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, expressing “grave concern” that the Biden Administration’s efforts to further its “political narrative” are “devastating” military morale and readiness.

The senators requested that General Milley provide detailed information on the monetary and manpower costs of implementing the Biden administration’s progressive social agenda within the Department of Defense (DOD).