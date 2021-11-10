Both U.S. Senators note their commitment to the nation’s service members through actions taken to assist the state’s Veterans and their families.

U.S. Senators Cindy Hyde-Smith and Roger Wicker commemorated Veterans Day through individual statements this week. Both Senators used the occasion to acknowledge the needs of new generations of American veterans and a reminder to support our future veterans by strengthening today’s military.

As of April 2021, 19 million living veterans served during at least one war. In 2015, the Housing Assistance Council reported that there were 165,538 veterans in Mississippi with 7.3% of the state’s adult population being veterans of the U.S. military.

Senator Hyde-Smith encouraged Mississippi veterans with problems accessing Department of Veterans Affairs resources and assistance to contact her for assistance. She states that more than ever, the nation must show deep appreciation for those who have served in the United States Armed Forces and for their families.

“To all veterans in Mississippi and throughout the United States, your sense of duty, dedication, and selflessness is immeasurable, and I join in offering deep gratitude to you for your service,” Hyde-Smith said. “Do not hesitate to let me know if I can be of assistance to any of you.”

Senator Wicker noted his recent assistance in helping secure funding for the Coast State Veterans Home. The new facility is scheduled for completion in 2023 and will accommodate up to 100 veterans, provide 200 jobs, and have a $14 million impact on the local economy.

Wicker also said that Veterans Day is a reminder of the need to support our future veterans by strengthening today’s military. A part of that commitment he believes is shown by helping negotiate this year’s defense spending bill, which will provide more than $770 billion to meet the needs of our Armed Forces.

The bill would give service members and their families a 2.7% pay raise, improve military health care, expand employment opportunities for military spouses, provide service members with bereavement leave, and make sure military families have access to high-quality housing.

“Veterans Day reminds us of the debts we owe to all those who have defended our nation. As an Air Force veteran myself, I always enjoy meeting with veterans from across generations and exchanging stories from our time in uniform,” Wicker wrote. “As we honor our veterans this coming Thursday, I invite all Mississippians to join me in thanking all of our veterans for their service.”