While special elections are non-partisan, Democrats are lining up behind Rod Hickman; Republicans trending towards Dr. Minh Duong.

Rod Hickman led a field of 9 candidates in the November 2nd special election to fill the open Mississippi state Senate District 32 seat. Hickman won 23% of the vote. The runner-up was Dr. Minh Duong. He carried 21% of the vote. Both candidates are not on the November 23rd special runoff election ballot.

Since the initial election, both candidates have picked up competing endorsements as they vie for the seat.

Former state Senator for District 32 Sampson Jackson (D) has endorsed Hickman, saying he is the only candidate left in this race that will represent the interest of the citizens of District 32 and fight to keep moving District 32 forward.

Judge Constance Slaughter-Harvey has also endorsed Hickman. She said he “is the dividend that results from our investments in the struggles.” Slaughter-Harvey is the first black female judge in Mississippi.

WTOK is reporting that Hickman will be endorsed by the Mississippi Democratic Party and other political figures on Monday, a move that signals the candidate’s affiliation since candidates running in special elections do not run with a party label next to their name on the ballot.

As for Dr. Duong, three of his former opponents have now endorsed him for the District 32 seat in the runoff. Stan Copeland, Bradley Joseph Sudduth, and W. J. Coleman all joined Duong for a photo on Thursday announcing their endorsement. Combined, these three former candidates won 14% of the November 2nd vote.

Dr. Duong is being backed by a number of prominent Republican leaders in District 32, and has routinely shared photos of himself with shaking hands with Republican officials, such as Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann and State Auditor Shad White. He has also visited the Republican Women’s groups and other functions on the campaign trail.

The runoff election for state Senate District 32 is November 23rd.