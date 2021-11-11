Reeves cites over 3 million doses of vaccine administered, managed hospitalizations.

Mississippi Governor says the COVID State of Emergency will end when the current order expires next Saturday.

“With more than 3,000,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine having been administered in Mississippi and with COVID-19 infections and resulting hospitalizations being effectively managed, it is time to end the State of Emergency in Mississippi. It will expire on November 20,” Reeves shared on social media Thursday.

With more than 3,000,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine having been administered in Mississippi and with COVID-19 infections and resulting hospitalizations being effectively managed, it is time to end the State of Emergency in Mississippi. It will expire on November 20. — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) November 11, 2021

The Governor says the decision was made in coordination with State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs and MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney. It is being extended for an additional eight days, and its termination is effective at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

Reeves had extended the SOE in October, saying at the time that the extension would continue to facilitate the state’s COVID-19 response including expanded access to telemedicine and leaving other response options open.

Cases have vastly dropped following the Delta variant spike this summer.

Under 300 cases were reported today statewide by the Mississippi Department of Health.

Today MSDH is reporting 299 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 4 deaths, and 25 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 507,775 cases, 10,182 deaths, and 1,384,515 persons fully vaccinated. Full COVID-19 information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/chn0fEwlGL — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) November 10, 2021

Hospitalizations in Mississippi have also trended downward, as have patients in ICU.