On Friday, Quitman Community Hospital will reopen.

The reopening of this hospital will give the Marks and Quitman County area its first large medical provider since 2016 when Quitman County rural critical access hospital closed.

The newly opened Quitman Community Hospital will be a fully functional medical-surgical hospital with an around-the-clock emergency medical department.

“For the first time in five years Quitman County residents will have access to critical care with the reopening of this rural hospital. It’s nothing short of a miracle to see this come to fruition, especially in a time when we are going through a pandemic and our current political climate. I can’t think of anyone who is against this particular project,” said District 11 Senator Robert L. Jackson, who represents the area.

Prior to the reopening of Quitman Community Hospital, community members in Marks and the surrounding Quitman County area have been forced to travel to Memphis for primary medical care. The new hospital will provide the community with access to an around-the-clock emergency medical department.

Congressman Bennie Thompson, U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, CEO and Administrator Quentin Whitwell, Marks Mayor Joe Shegog, and others will be attending the reopening and ribbon cutting on Friday.