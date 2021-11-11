Twelve Delta-area schools, 2,500 children to benefit from the program.

The MolinaCares Accord, in collaboration with Molina Healthcare of Mississippi, is donating $50,000 to deploy dedicated food and nutrition educators in twelve Delta-area schools through its partnership with FoodCorps.

“We know Mississippians living in the Delta region face many barriers to healthy living,” said Bridget Galatas, plan president of Molina Healthcare of Mississippi. “Teaching kids about nutrition early is critical to setting them on a path to health and wellness, and we’re committed to this goal.”

FoodCorps educators will support the creation of school gardens where fruits and vegetables will be planted for the students to tend and eventually consume. The program also includes hands-on lessons on simple and healthy meal preparation to help establish beneficial eating habits to last a lifetime.

The program is projected to reach 2,500 children through 400 nutrition education lessons.