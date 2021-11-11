YP Daily Roundup 11/11/21

Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

Honoring Those Who Served this Veterans Day

Y’all Politics thanks all who have served and continue to serve in our U.S. armed forces. The sacrifices and dedication of you and your loved ones are sincerely appreciated. Thank you!

U.S. Senators Cindy Hyde-Smith and Roger Wicker commemorated Veterans Day through individual statements this week. Both Senators used the occasion to acknowledge the needs of new generations of American veterans and a reminder to support our future veterans by strengthening today’s military.

As of April 2021, 19 million living veterans served during at least one war. In 2015, the Housing Assistance Council reported that there were 165,538 veterans in Mississippi with 7.3% of the state’s adult population being veterans of the U.S. military.

Senator Hyde-Smith encouraged Mississippi veterans with problems accessing Department of Veterans Affairs resources and assistance to contact her for assistance. She states that more than ever, the nation must show deep appreciation for those who have served in the United States Armed Forces and for their families.

Over the last 12 months ending in October, the all items index increased 6.2% before seasonal adjustment. This is the largest 12-month increase since the period ending November 1990.

The food index increased 0.9% in October, the same increase as in September. The index for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs continued to rise sharply, increasing 1.7 percent following a 2.2-percent increase in September. The index for beef rose 3.1 percent over the month. The energy index rose 4.8 percent in October after rising 1.3% in September. The gasoline index rose 6.1% in October, its fifth consecutive monthly increase. The medical care index increased in October, rising 0.5%, its largest monthly increase since May 2020. The index for used cars and trucks also rose 2.5% after declining in August and September. The index for new vehicles rose 1.4% in October, its seventh consecutive monthly increase. Joint Legislative Budget Committee holds meeting ahead of start of session Corey Miller, state economist:

In 2023, it is projected that US real GDP will expand 2.9%, marking a return to the growth trends from before the pandemic. US economy has added over 5.8 million jobs through October, recovered 81.2% of jobs from March & April of 2020. — Yall Politics (@MSyallpolitics) November 10, 2021

Entergy Mississippi is making its largest-ever commitment to renewable resources.

The company plans to replace some aging natural gas plants with 1,000 megawatts of renewable energy, such as solar, over the next five years. Called EDGE for “Economic Development with Green Energy,” the strategy is two-fold: give Mississippi an edge in recruiting industry while simultaneously giving Entergy customers an effective hedge against volatile natural gas prices.

A release from Entergy announcing the plans says one of the biggest advantages a state can have in attracting jobs and economic development today is a significant amount of renewable power. States that cannot provide ample renewable energy are typically eliminated from site searches by companies looking to locate or expand. Entergy says their plans will help meet that demand and increase Mississippi’s competitiveness on the economic development front.

Hosemann speaks at InnovateMS

Small to medium businesses are our wheelhouse in #Mississippi, and @InnovateMS is helping us cultivate them. If we provide their start-ups with a qualified workforce, they will grow the economy of our future. pic.twitter.com/sPdNfsZAY6 — Delbert Hosemann (@DelbertHosemann) November 10, 2021

Mobile sports betting has finally arrived in South Mississippi. The Beau Rivage is currently the only casino that allows it and gamblers can only do it on casino property.

Still, casino insiders and gamblers believe this is a step in the right direction.

BetMGM went live inside the Beau Rivage Wednesday morning, which means once you download the app, you’ll be able to place wagers on almost everything.

MSDH COVID-19 Reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 299 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 4 deaths, and 25 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 507,775 cases, 10,182 deaths, and 1,384,515 persons fully vaccinated. Full COVID-19 information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/chn0fEwlGL — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) November 10, 2021

The head of the Mississippi Senate Education Committee will be in Tupelo Wednesday to hear what local teachers have to say about increasing their compensation.

Senator Dennis DeBar will hold a listening session on the subject for teachers from the First Congressional District, which takes up most of North Mississippi.