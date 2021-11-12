Central District Public Service Commissioner Brent Bailey joined Y’all Politics on Friday to discuss a variety of topics, including net metering, recent renewable energy investments in Mississippi, and the cost impact consumers are seeing today.

There has been calls for more of a consumer voice to balance corporate interests when the PSC considers rate cases and future energy investments in the state. Commissioner Bailey says he is not opposed to having a dedicated consumer advocate in some form, but the question will be where that role is housed and how it would be funded.

Watch the full interview with Commissioner Bailey below.

