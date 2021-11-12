Today Commissioner Sean Tindell announced the appointment of Hannah Harrison to Director of Human Resources.

Harrison is an accomplished professional with over ten years of experience in administration. Prior to joining the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, Harrison served at the Mississippi Bar as Director of Communications and Engagement. She previously served as Director of Administration and Support Services at the Institutions of Higher Learning. Harrison has also served at the Department of Rehabilitation Services.

Harrison holds a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University and a master’s degree from Mississippi College. She recently completed her Doctoral Degree in Human Capital Development from the University of Southern Mississippi. Her dissertation work specialized in a return-on-investment study of a statewide education initiative, Complete 2 Compete.

“I am excited to join the Department of Public Safety serving in Human Resources,” said Director Hannah Harrison. “The department encompasses a wide variety of positions, all of which are directly or indirectly tasked to ensure the safety of the citizens of Mississippi. I hope to provide each employee with first-class human resources support to ensure their needs are met.”

“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Hannah Harrison to Director of Human Resources,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Dr. Harrison brings a wealth of experience to her new role that will benefit our employees while enhancing our organizational performance and capabilities.”

