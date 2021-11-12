January 6th Committee

The January 6th committee had been scheduled to obtain the records on Friday.

On Thursday, a federal appeals court granted former President Donald Trump’s request to temporarily block the National Archives from giving his White House records to Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s House January 6th Committee.
The decision was made in order to give the court time to consider Trump’s arguments against release of the documents, which was scheduled for Friday without a court order.
“The Select Committee wants to learn every detail of what went on in the White House on January 6th and in the days beforehand. We need to know precisely what role the former President and his aides played in efforts to stop the counting of the electoral votes and if they were in touch with anyone outside the White House attempting to overturn the outcome of the election,” Mississippi 2nd District Congressman Bennie Thompson, Chairman of the Select Committee said.

Thompson, a Democrat, said that the witnesses that are subpoenaed have relevant information and they expect them to comply fully with the Select Committee’s investigation as he and his colleagues work to get answers for the American people. The Committee seeks to make recommendations on changes to the law to “protect our democracy,” and to help ensure that nothing like January 6th ever happens again.

This week, the Select Committee issued subpoenas to ten more former administration officials, including individuals who served on the White House staff at the time of the January 6th riot on the U.S. Capitol.

The letters to the witnesses can be found here:

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR