Omarova’s “radical views” on private banking, “bankrupting” energy industries raises concerns.

Mississippi Treasurer David McRae, along with officials from 16 other states, is calling on President Joe Biden to immediately withdraw the nomination of Saule Omarova for U.S. Comptroller of the Currency.

In a letter co-signed by 21 state financial officers representing 17 states, the group says Omarova’s “radical views” have caused great concern.

“[We are] opposed to Ms. Omarova because of her radical views and have a deep concern that she would abuse her supervisory power as Comptroller to expand political control over the private banking sector, disrupting the economy,” McRae and the others wrote to the President. “We hereby call upon you to withdraw this nomination on the grounds that Omarova’s professed worldview is incompatible with the free market and is therefore disqualifying.”

Omarova, who was born in Kazakhstan when it was part of the old Soviet Union, has called for an “end to banking as we know it” by transferring private banking functions to the Federal Reserve.

Additionally, the Biden nominee has seemed to support “bankrupting” energy industries as a means to tackle climate change.

“For example for certain troubled industries and firms that are in transitioning. Here, what I’m thinking about is primarily the coal industry and oil and gas industry,” Omarova is shown as saying in a viral Twitter clip. “A lot of the smaller players in that industry are going to probably go bankrupt in short order, at least we want them to go bankrupt if we want to tackle climate change.”

Biden nominee Saule Omarova saying the quiet part out loud. On the oil, coal and gas industries: "We want them to go bankrupt if we want to tackle climate change." pic.twitter.com/luMR2HEMK9 — BidenNoms, A Project of AAF (@bidennoms) November 9, 2021

The letter opposing the nominee was issued to President Biden and was signed by the following State Treasurers, CFOs and Auditors:

Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee

Arkansas Treasurer of State Dennis Milligan

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis

Idaho Treasurer Julie Ellsworth

Indiana Treasurer of State Kelly Mitchell

Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon

Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball

Louisiana Treasurer John Schroder

Mississippi Treasurer David McRae

Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick

Nebraska Treasurer John Murante

North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell, CPA

North Dakota Treasurer Thomas Beadle

Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity

South Dakota Auditor Richard Sattgast

South Dakota Treasurer Josh Haeder

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar

Utah Auditor John Dougall

Utah Treasurer Marlo Oaks

West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore

Wyoming State Treasurer Curt Meier

State Financial Officers Foundation CEO Derek Kreifels also signed onto the letter.