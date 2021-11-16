The recently elected legislator returns to the chamber after winning a special election earlier this month.

Kelvin Butler was sworn in today as the new State Senator for District 38. Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann administered the oath of office.

Butler returns to the state Senate to complete the unexpired term created when Tammy Witherspoon resigned the seat in June after winning election as Mayor of Magnolia.

Butler previously served 12 years in the Senate before running for Pike County Chancery Clerk. He was unsuccessful in that election. He would attempt a return to the state Senate in 2019 but was defeated by Witherspoon.

District 38 includes Wilkinson County and parts of Adams, Amite, Pike and Walthall counties.

Pictured above with Lt. Governor Hosemann and Senator Butler is his wife, Barbara, who is holding the Bible, his mother-in-law Rosie Jackson of Amite County, Pastor Edgar Lewis of New Zion Baptist Church in Magnolia, and his wife Yvonne.