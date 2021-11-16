Haley Fisackerly, President and CEO of Entergy Mississippi, joined Y’all Politics on Tuesday to discuss the company’s recent announcement of its plans to replace aging natural gas plants with renewable energy, such as solar, over the next five years. Entergy has called the plan its largest-ever commitment to renewable resources.

Fisackerly also spoke to the rising cost of energy and offered his thoughts on what can be done to help mitigate those increases long term.

Watch the full interview with Entergy MS CEO Haley Fisackerly below.