Today, U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) asserted that the Biden Administration’s ongoing foot-dragging on resuming lease sales for oil and gas production on federal lands would further contribute to the energy price shocks being experienced by American families and businesses.

“We are certainly dealing with an energy crisis and it is a result of failed energy policies. As we all know, the assault on American energy began on day one of the Biden administration, with the cancelation of the Keystone XL pipeline and a moratorium on new oil and gas leases which significantly affected my state,” Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith said during the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing.

Hyde-Smith stated that there is a hesitancy by the administration to schedule future lease sales as required by law under the 2017-2022 five-year program. Due to the administration waiting on its comprehensive review, there have been no discussions for sales beyond 2022.

In early November, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources (ENR), released an investigative report titled, “Europe’s Energy Crisis: A Warning to America.” The report examines how Europe’s energy crisis serves as a dire warning to the United States if Democrats enact President Biden’s budget blowout.

“Europe’s energy crisis should serve as a dire warning to every American. If Democrats get their way and pass their reckless tax and spending spree, we will see the same crisis here,” said Senator John Barrasso. “This investigative report shows that Europe has already tried these punishing energy policies and failed. The results have been climbing energy bills for consumers, less reliable electric service, power shortages, and an increased reliance on Vladimir Putin. The United States shouldn’t copy Europe’s failed energy playbook.”