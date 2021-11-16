Miss. Senator adds office to serve Southwest Mississippi, maintains offices in Jackson, Oxford & Gulfport

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today announced the opening of an office in downtown Brookhaven to serve constituents in southwest Mississippi.

The new Hyde-Smith office is located in Suite C of the Benoits Building at 117 W. Cherokee Street, Brookhaven.

“I’m thrilled to open an office in Brookhaven. This space will give Mississippians in this region a closer option to access the constituent services offered by my office,” said Hyde-Smith, who will host a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony later this month.

The Brookhaven office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and by appointment at other times.

Hyde-Smith is maintaining her state offices in Jackson, Oxford, and Gulfport. Access location and contact information for the Senator’s offices here: https://www.hydesmith.senate.gov/offices.

Hyde-Smith Brookhaven State Office

Physical Address

117 W. Cherokee Street, Suite C

Brookhaven, Mississippi 39601

Phone (601) 748-8024

Fax (202) 224-7444

8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays

(By appointment at other times.)

Mailing Address

P.O. Box 537

Brookhaven, Mississippi 39602

Press Release

11/16/2021