Miss. Senator adds office to serve Southwest Mississippi, maintains offices in Jackson, Oxford & Gulfport
U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today announced the opening of an office in downtown Brookhaven to serve constituents in southwest Mississippi.
The new Hyde-Smith office is located in Suite C of the Benoits Building at 117 W. Cherokee Street, Brookhaven.
“I’m thrilled to open an office in Brookhaven. This space will give Mississippians in this region a closer option to access the constituent services offered by my office,” said Hyde-Smith, who will host a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony later this month.
The Brookhaven office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and by appointment at other times.
Hyde-Smith is maintaining her state offices in Jackson, Oxford, and Gulfport. Access location and contact information for the Senator’s offices here: https://www.hydesmith.senate.gov/offices.
Hyde-Smith Brookhaven State Office
Physical Address
117 W. Cherokee Street, Suite C
Brookhaven, Mississippi 39601
Phone (601) 748-8024
Fax (202) 224-7444
8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays
(By appointment at other times.)
Mailing Address
P.O. Box 537
Brookhaven, Mississippi 39602
Press Release
11/16/2021