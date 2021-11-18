All 50 GOP Senators support Congressional Review to stop vaccine mandate for private sector workers

Today, U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., joined 48 other GOP senators in filing a Congressional Review Act (CRA) challenge to stop President Joe Biden’s mandate requiring private businesses to require COVID-19 vaccines for their employees.

The Congressional Review Act is the official process for Congress to eliminate an Executive Branch rule. It will be filed immediately after the Biden administration issues its final rule.

The Biden administration rule mandates vaccines for all employees who work at private businesses with 100 or more workers. Employers that fail to comply will be fined $13,653 for each offense and a $136,532 penalty for willful violations.

“President Biden’s unconstitutional federal vaccine mandates are an extreme abuse of power that puts Americans’ livelihoods in the crosshairs,” Senator Wicker said. “In addition, the mandate threatens to wreck the economy. A large number of American workers will simply leave the workforce rather than be told what to do by the federal government. This legislation would overturn the President’s mandate on private employers and protect millions of hardworking Americans from an intrusion on their personal liberty.”

“The United States is not China or some other tyrannical country. President Biden exceeded his authority in his rush to force the vaccines on the American people,” Senator Hyde-Smith said. “I believe the COVID-19 vaccines save lives, but I also trust the American people to make the best medical decisions for themselves and their families at this point in the pandemic.”

The rule was transmitted to the Senate on November 16th, setting up a Floor vote as soon as early December.

U.S. Senator Mike Braun, R-Ind., filed the CRA. Congressman Fred Keller (PA-12) and other members in the U.S. House of Representatives introduced the same bill.

On Wednesday, Sen. Mike Braun announced that Senate Republicans will formally challenge the overreach of federal power that is President Biden’s vaccine-or-test mandate for private businesses.

“I urge the Senate to vote in favor of this disapproval resolution when it comes to the Floor for a filibuster-proof, simple-majority vote as soon as early December. Republicans are united against President Biden’s vaccine-or-test mandate for businesses, but this federal overreach is not a partisan issue, and the consequences of this mandate are affecting Americans in all 50 states,” Senator Braun said.