YP Daily Roundup 11/18/21

On Wednesday, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) stopped the effort to construct flood control pumps for the Yazoo Backwater Area of the Mississippi Delta.

The action comes after Congressman Bennie Thompson, the Democrat who represents much of the Delta area, sent a letter to the EPA requesting they investigate the agency’s handling of project during the Trump Administration.

Until the Trump Administration acted in the waning days of this term to move the project forward to assist homeowners and businesses in the impacted area, it had been stalled by the EPA as far back as the Obama Administration as they were sensitive to the more radical voices in the Sierra Club and other environmentalist groups who sought to kill the project.

The one policy action the Mississippi Legislature could take in the 2022 session that would positively impact the pocketbooks of all taxpayers in the Magnolia State is the elimination of the state income tax. The question is: Can Mississippi Republicans finally deliver it?

Make no mistake – The issue sits squarely on Republican shoulders as both chambers in the legislature are controlled with a GOP supermajority and a Republican holds the Governor’s seat. Democrats are, for the most part, sidelined on this issue, that is unless Republicans cannot unify. Then, factions will need to appeal to minority party members to achieve a positive vote on their plans.

Governor Tate Reeves, a Republican, has made it one of his top priorities since taking office last year, yet lawmakers have not been able come to an agreement on how to get there.

Mike Petters, President and CEO of Huntington Ingalls Shipbuilding, the parent company that owns the Ingalls shipyard in Pascagoula, released a memo on Tuesday saying the company is suspending its deadline for employees to receive the COVID vaccine.

This is good news for the thousands of employees that were nearing the deadline to receive the vaccine or face termination. Protests have been periodic over the last few months, with employees, their families and community supporters rallying to challenge what can only be described as federal overreach.

The company had been under the gun by the Biden Administration’s federal vaccine mandate as it is a federal contractor. It builds and repairs U.S. Navy and Coast Guard ships on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has officially suspended activities related to the implementation and enforcement of the Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) regarding President Joe Biden’s federal vaccine mandates on private employers of 100 or more workers.

On November 12th, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit granted a motion to stay OSHA’s COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing ETS. The lawsuit was filed by Mississippi and other states, along with private employers and business groups.

Last Friday, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals reaffirmed its stay on President Joe Biden’s federal COVID vaccine mandate on businesses.

Commissioner Sean Tindell announced today several new hires and promotions at the State Medical Examiner’s Office, including the appointment of Dr. Staci Turner to Chief Medical Examiner.

Dr. Turner previously served as the Interim Chief Medical Examiner. Prior to joining the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, Dr. Turner served as the Regional Deputy Chief Medical Examiner for the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences. She also previously served as the Assistant Medical Examiner at Forensic Medical in Nashville, Tennessee, and as the Medical Examiner for the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Secretary Watson likes Governor Reeves’ election integrity plans

Happy to hear @tatereeves plans to join us in our efforts to fight for election integrity. We sent notices to every registered voter last year. Returned notices triggered confirmation cards that have long been sent. The rest of his plan quotes current Federal law. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/OOY5Duyx1O — Secretary Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonMS) November 16, 2021

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) is a primary cosponsor of The Supporting Made in America Renewable and Traditional (SMART) Energy Act (S.3214). This legislation was introduced Tuesday and would nudge the Biden Administration to take action to restart oil and gas leasing immediately, while stepping up wind, solar, and geothermal energy development.

“The higher energy prices Americans are paying are a direct result of the Biden administration’s bad energy and economic policies,” Hyde-Smith said. “The SMART Energy Act would set implement a plan to ensure that we’re actively tapping American energy supplies, including wind and solar, to fuel our economy and stop inflated energy prices from draining family budgets.”

Yesterday, Sen. Hyde-Smith asserted that the Biden Administration’s ongoing foot-dragging on resuming lease sales for oil and gas production on federal lands would further contribute to the energy price shocks being experienced by American families and businesses.

MSDH COVID-19 Reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 225 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, two deaths, and 25 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 509,942 cases, 10,217 deaths, and 1,397,987 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/vTGOMNaONl — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) November 17, 2021

David Neal Cox was the first person executed in Mississippi since 2012.

Cox was pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. at the State Penitentiary at Parchman.

WLBT’s Josh Carter witnessed the execution. He wrote down Cox’s last words: “I want my children to know that I love them very much and I was a good man at one time. And don’t ever read anything but the King James Bible, and I wanna thank the commissioner for being so kind to me. And that’s all I got to say.”