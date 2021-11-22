Thompson encourages SPLC to “keep making people mad.”

Last week, Mississippi 2nd District Congressman Bennie Thompson joined fellow Democrats in congratulating the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) on its 50th Anniversary on a livestream event.

“The Southern Poverty Law Center has always been and continues to be unwavering in its resolve to promote justice and racial equality,” Thompson said. “The work that you do is vital to protecting the true ideals of our nation.”

Thompson encouraged the SPLC to keep the faith and “keep making people mad.”

According to its website, the SPLC was founded in 1971 to ensure that the promise of the civil rights movement became a reality for all. Today, the SPLC says it is a catalyst for racial justice in the South and beyond, working in partnership with communities to dismantle white supremacy, strengthen intersectional movements, and advance the human rights of all people. The SLPC says it monitors hate groups and other extremists in the U.S. while also working with with educators, schools, students and communities to uphold its mission.

FoxNews noted that none of the Democrats celebrating the SPLC anniversary mentioned “the leftist organization’s 2019 scandal involving claims of sexual harassment, racial discrimination and a deceptive fundraising scheme based on ‘hate’ labeling.”

“They also did not mention the attempted terrorist attack at the Family Research Council in 2012, in which a shooter used the SPLC’s ‘hate map’ to target a conservative Christian nonprofit,” FoxNews reported, going on to state that, “ Critics have claimed that the SPLC brands mainstream conservative and Christian organizations ‘hate groups,’ placing them on a list with truly hateful organizations like the Ku Klux Klan.”

That “hate map” currently shows nine organizations in Mississippi SPLC lists as “hate groups.” They are: