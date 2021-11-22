Opinions on verdict clearly split down left, right ideological lines.

On Friday, a jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of all charges in the 2020 incident where the teen was attacked on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin and subsequently resorted to self-defense which resulted in the shooting death of two men and an injury to another.

The reaction to the verdict has run the gamut across the country, including here in Mississippi. Below are some of the reactions from Mississippi leaders followed by a few social media posts from those in the mainstream media in the Magnolia State:

Congressman Steven Palazzo (R-MS 4)

Palazzo wrote that self-defense is a God-given and constitutional right, “NOT a concession delivered by the whims of the media.”

Self-defense is a God-given and constitutional right NOT a concession delivered by the whims of the media. — Cong. Steven Palazzo (@CongPalazzo) November 19, 2021

Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-MS 2)

Thompson shared the TIME tweet and posted, “No Justice!”

State Sen. Chris McDaniel

McDaniel said we “saw justice” in the verdict.

“As imperfect as he may be, Rittenhouse was more of a hero than the hoodlums who attacked him. He was more of a hero than the rioters who were hellbent on violence, theft, and the destruction of property. He was more of a hero than race-baiters who use every incident to divide our nation along racial lines,” McDaniel wrote.

Mississippi Democratic Party

The Mississippi Democrat Party shared a tweet from DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison that said, “Justice is not always just,” and saying, “There is certainly pain in today’s verdict…”

Justice is not always just. There is certainly pain in today's verdict, and we must not forget it as we press on in the necessary work to ensure a better, safer future and a more equitable justice system—one that treats every American with fairness and dignity under the law. — Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair (@harrisonjaime) November 19, 2021

State Rep. Dana Criswell (R)

Criswell said, “If you don’t understand that government is your enemy you haven’t been watching the Rittenhouse trial.”

State Rep. Steve Hopkins

Hopkins posted – “And just like that 12 people reaffirmed our faith in the justice system.”

The mainstream media in Mississippi also offered their reactions to the verdict. Here are a few examples:

Adam Ganucheau, Mississippi Today

Ganucheau retweeted Eddie Glaude Jr.’s tweet that said, “This country is broken.”

This country is broken. — Eddie S. Glaude Jr. (@esglaude) November 19, 2021

Marlon Walker, Clarion Ledger

Walker shared an Amber Ruffin tweet where she talks about the judicial system being stacked against black Americans, calling the judge racist and using expletives against the jury.

In case you needed to be reminded of this after today's verdict. pic.twitter.com/CufF7l3vtw — amber ruffin (@ambermruffin) November 20, 2021

Donna Ladd, Mississippi Free Press

Ladd retweeted NAACP’s Derrick Johnson’s comment on the verdict that said the Rittenhouse trial was a reminder of the “treacherous role that white supremacy and privilege play within out justice system.” Ladd added, “Yes, it is.”

Ashton Pittman, Mississippi Free Press

Pittman posted, “White supremacy is an abomination.”