Hickman, Duong vie to fill vacated seat. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

In less than 24 hours, Rod Hickman and Dr. Minh Duong will face off in a special election runoff for State Senate District 32 in Mississippi.

Hickman led a field of 9 candidates in the November 2nd special election to fill the open Senate seat. He drew 23% of the vote. The runner-up was Dr. Minh Duong who carried 21% of the vote.

Since then, both candidates have picked up endorsements in the race. While special elections are non-partisan, Hickman has been backed by the head of the Mississippi Democratic Party, among other Democratic officials, while Duong has been endorsed by three of the initial nine candidates in the race.

“With several runoff elections on the ballot, I want to remind Mississippians every single vote matters! Local elections often get decided by just a handful of votes, so make sure yours is one of them,” Secretary of State Michael Watson told Y’all Politics.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, November 23, and close at 7 p.m. The deadline to cast in-person absentee votes in the runoffs for the General/Special Election was on November 20th.

On the local level on November 2nd, there were special elections being held for school board, county supervisor, county sheriff and other positions across Mississippi in the counties of Hancock, Hinds, Jackson, Kemper, Lauderdale, Lee, Leflour, Marion, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Panola, Pike, Quitman, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tippah, Walthall, Wilkinson, Winston, Adams, Amite, Boliver, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Claiborne, Clarke, DeSoto, George, Greene, and Grenada.

Some of these counties, and municipalities in the counties, are holding special runoffs elections as well on Tuesday.

Voters can check with your circuit clerk or municipal clerk to make sure that you are up to date with your registration and you know if or where to go to vote tomorrow.