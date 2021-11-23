Taylor Defense Products to produce commercial cranes for U.S. Army use

Today, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) announced the award of a $261.7 million contract to Taylor Defense Products to provide cranes for the U.S. Army.

“Taylor Defense continues to deliver some of the best heavy-duty equipment in the world to our troops,” Senator Roger Wicker said. “It is encouraging to see the Army recognize Taylor Defense with this contract award, which will support the hardworking employees that build these platforms here in Mississippi.”

“This contract is a huge vote of confidence in Taylor Defense and its employees to give the Army the equipment it needs to succeed logistically,” Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith said. “I commend Taylor on its successful bid, which will benefit our national defense and our state’s economy.”

In May, Taylor Defense Products was first awarded a $1.27 million contract to develop a modernized Rough Terrain Container Handler (RTCH) prototype. This prototype would replace outdated components with new technology that will increase RTCH capabilities and extend the system service life of the vehicles.

“The Taylor Defense team is so proud to continue to win contracts with the U.S. military and have the opportunity to show what we can do and always have done to provide the best products and long term support for our customers. We thank the Mississippi delegation for their help in supporting Mississippi jobs,” Robert Taylor, president of The Taylor Group of Companies had said.