MHP’s Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Enforcement Period began today at 6:00 am and concludes Sunday, November 28 at midnight.

In a press release from the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the agency announced that State Troopers will focus on state and federal highways and interstate systems this weekend in order to reduce reckless driving, speeding, and distracted driving issues.

“MHP will emphasize traffic enforcement throughout the Thanksgiving travel period to reduce unsafe driving behavior, which leads to crashes and deaths on Mississippi roads. Our mission is to offer our assistance and provide safety for the many travelers throughout the holiday so that everyone can have a happy Thanksgiving,” said Colonel Randy Ginn, Director of the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

MHP also announced the implementation of safety checkpoints throughout the period to enforce child restraint, seatbelt laws, and remove impaired drivers from the road.

During the 2020 Thanksgiving Holiday Period, MHP made 115 DUI arrests on state and federal highway systems as well as investigated 246 crashes with 6 deaths.