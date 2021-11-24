Governor Reeves appointed James Patrick “Pat” Chaney, MD, and Lee Ann Griffin, PharmD, to the Board

James Patrick “Pat” Chaney, MD, of Amory, and Lee Ann Griffin, PharmD, of Jackson, have both been recently sworn in as new members of the Mississippi State Board of Health after being appointed by Governor Tate Reeves.

Dr. Chaney, a graduate of Mississippi State University and the University of Mississippi Medical Center, has been a member of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG) since 1986. He is past secretary/treasurer, vice chair, and chair of the Mississippi Section of ACOG, and also served as the past chair of District VII’s Council of Section Chairs Committee in 2012.

He is a member of the Mississippi State Medical Association, a current diplomate of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecologists, and is an active staff physician at Baptist Memorial Golden Triangle Hospital in Columbus, and at Gilmore Memorial Regional Medical Center in Amory, where he has also served as past chief of staff. He currently practices at Physicians & Surgeons Clinic in Amory.

“I am a native Mississippian, and I love this state and its people. I hope that through this position on the State Board of Health I can have a positive impact on the health of all Mississippians,” said Dr. Chaney.

Griffin received her undergraduate degree and her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Mississippi, and she is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Rhode Island. She is currently employed by Pfizer, where she has worked in a variety of capacities, including a Medical Outcomes Specialist and the Medical Outcomes Specialist team leader of the Gulf Coast/Plains regions.

She has also served as Director of Quality Improvement for Magnolia Health, National Medical Liaison for Valeritas, Inc., and as the past president of the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy Board of Directors. She was appointed to the Mississippi Health Insurance Exchange Advisory Board in 2011 to work on the development of the “One, Mississippi” health plan.

“I believe in the power of Mississippians to improve our collective health. Everyone knows the multitude of challenges we face. There are no simple answers to our problems, but I want to be part of the team determining the solutions. I am honored to be appointed by Governor Reeves and look forward to my time on the Board,” said Griffin.

11/24/2021