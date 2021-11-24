Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

President Joe Biden wants the federal COVID vaccine mandate stay issued by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals lifted immediately. This according to the latest filing from the Biden Administration.

The 5th Circuit’s ruling was made as a result of the filing made by Mississippi, 10 other states, and private businesses seeking relief from the government overreach. That Court reaffirmed its order a week after its initial stay, saying then that Biden’s mandate was “fatally flawed.”

Since the 5th Circuit issued that stay, a judicial panel merged lawsuits from across the nation challenging President Biden’s federal vaccine mandates. They will now be heard in the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals.

The Biden Administration is seeking to reinstate the mandate claiming the threat of the virus on workers is “ongoing and overwhelming.”

Governor Reeves promotes pandemic economic recovery

MS is one of Top 10 states in America for job recovery since the pandemic! Another reason to invest & create jobs in the Magnolia State! This is what happens when you:

✅don’t force businesses to shut down

✅don’t incentivize not working

✅work to protect lives AND livelihoods pic.twitter.com/l9EM8efC6i — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) November 23, 2021

President Joe Biden announced his plan to have the Department of Energy release 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to lower gas and oil prices for Americans.

The White House says the Biden Administration’s announcement to tap the strategic reserve is part of a global effort from energy-consuming nations to curb rising fuel prices. The U.S., India, China, Japan, Republic of Korea and the United Kingdom have coordinated concurrent releases.

The Strategic Petroleum Reserve is a complex of four locations that stockpile emergency oil in deep underground storage caverns created in salt domes along the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coasts…

…Mississippi U.S. Senator Roger Wicker says President Biden tapping the nation’s strategic reserve rather than ending “his war on American energy” is putting a Band-Aid on a wound Biden created.

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) announced the award of a $261.7 million contract to Taylor Defense Products to provide cranes for the U.S. Army.

“Taylor Defense continues to deliver some of the best heavy-duty equipment in the world to our troops,” Senator Roger Wicker said. “It is encouraging to see the Army recognize Taylor Defense with this contract award, which will support the hardworking employees that build these platforms here in Mississippi.”

“This contract is a huge vote of confidence in Taylor Defense and its employees to give the Army the equipment it needs to succeed logistically,” Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith said. “I commend Taylor on its successful bid, which will benefit our national defense and our state’s economy.”

MSDH COVID-19 Reporting