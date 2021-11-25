Submitted by Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith

“I believe better days are ahead for our blessed nation…”

Thanksgiving is a time to surround ourselves with family and friends to thank God for His bountiful blessings. It is a time to reflect on all that we have to be grateful for.

I hope this Thanksgiving looks different for you than last year’s holiday, with more loved ones around the table and fewer people on Zoom or FaceTime.

Our recovery from the pandemic has taught us not to take for granted our ability to freely gather with those most important to us.

As we come together this year, we must take time to thank the brave men and women of our military, first responders, and all those who are dedicated to protecting us. I pray for peace and safety for them and their families on this holiday.

I also pray for our fellow countrymen suffering in these hard economic times—those in need of food, shelter, or a helping hand. We must recommit ourselves to be there, and to share our bounty with our neighbors in their time of need, and know that they will be there for us in our time of need.

Finally, I believe better days are ahead for our blessed nation and give thanks for deep faith that God will direct us on the right path.

To all Mississippians, I hope you have a warm, safe, and Happy Thanksgiving. God bless you.

