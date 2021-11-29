Vaccines and boosters are available at county health departments.

Eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots has been expanded to all adults 18 and over, and appointments for boosters can now be made at all county health department clinics for those who qualify.

Appointments can be made through https://covidvaccine.umc.edu or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453.

Booster shots help maintain your immunity, which may decrease over time.

You can get a booster shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine if you are at least 18 years old and:

Fully vaccinated with two shots of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, AND

It’s been at least six months since your last shot of either vaccine.

OR:

Fully vaccinated with one shot of Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) vaccine, AND

It’s been at least two months since your last shot.

The date of your last shot will be verified when you arrive to receive your booster shot.

Please note: COVID-19 vaccines are available at numerous other providers statewide, including pharmacies and clinics. Go to https://www.vaccines.gov/ search/ to find locations near you where you can receive first and second COVID-19 shots as well as additional COVID-19 shots for weakened immune systems and boosters.

MSDH also has first and second shots of COVID-19 vaccine available at county health departments.

Please remember to bring your COVID-19 vaccine card to your appointment, if available, if you have received prior shots of COVID-19 vaccine.

###

Release from the Mississippi State Department of Health.