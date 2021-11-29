Intercessors for America honoring strong pro-life voices in Mississippi.

Mississippi U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith and former Governor Phil Bryant will join former President Donald Trump and others for a pro-life event in Washington D.C. this week ahead of the oral arguments at the U.S. Supreme Court regarding the state’s 15-week abortion ban.

The event is hosted by Intercessors for America (IFA), a ministry founded in 1973 with the goals to inform praying Christians about national, state, and local prayer concerns; to connect Christians moved to intercessory prayer with like-minded intercessors; and to grow and mobilize the number of Christians regularly interceding on national, state, and local issues.

IFA will be honoring Senator Hyde-Smith, former Governor Bryant, and former President Trump, among others including Attorney General Lynn Fitch and State Rep. Becky Currie, on Tuesday evening during the Appealing for Life Night of Recognition and Intercession.

Then on Wednesday, a prayer walk around the Supreme Court building is planned for 10 a.m. as the proceedings are ongoing inside the building. A press conference on the steps of the Court is planned for noon. No word as of yet as to who will be speaking at that event.

Other activities associated with the IFA event are sold out, according to their registration website.

To learn more about this event, click here.