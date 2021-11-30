Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

A U.S. District Judge in Missouri has temporarily halted President Joe Biden’s federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers in hospitals and facilities that receive federal funding through Medicaid or Medicare.

The lawsuit was filed by ten states – Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming – earlier this month arguing that the Biden Administration’s mandate threatens to exacerbate an alarming shortage of healthcare workers, particularly in rural communities, that has already reached a boiling point.

The complaint also says such actions as to the police power over compulsory vaccination has always been left to the states…

…In Mississippi, hospital executives here are opposing the healthcare worker vaccine mandates, mostly on the grounds of the impact it will have on their already strained staffing.

Mississippi U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith and former Governor Phil Bryant will join former President Donald Trump and others for a pro-life event in Washington D.C. this week ahead of the oral arguments at the U.S. Supreme Court regarding the state’s 15-week abortion ban.

The event is hosted by Intercessors for America (IFA), a ministry founded in 1973 with the goals to inform praying Christians about national, state, and local prayer concerns; to connect Christians moved to intercessory prayer with like-minded intercessors; and to grow and mobilize the number of Christians regularly interceding on national, state, and local issues.

IFA will be honoring Senator Hyde-Smith, former Governor Bryant, and former President Trump, among others including Attorney General Lynn Fitch and State Rep. Becky Currie, on Tuesday evening during the Appealing for Life Night of Recognition and Intercession.

MS Senate ARPA committee holds 3rd meeting

The ARPA Subcommittee is holding their 3rd meeting #msleg They will hear from @MSPublicUniv, @mccb_info, MS Association of Independent Colleges & Universities, @AccelerateMS, Mississippi State Supreme Court,@MDESMS, @MSEMA, & Mississippi Home Corporationhttps://t.co/n9MG5jJ1AN — Yall Politics (@MSyallpolitics) November 29, 2021

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba and the City Council could be handing residents in the capital city a water and sewer bill that will be 20% higher, with plans for more increases over the next few years.

According to the Clarion Ledger, the proposed rate increase would be the first since 2013.

This news comes while handing out employee raises and still being unable to collect on a large amount of its outstanding utility billing.

MSDH COVID-19 Reporting – For 5 Days

NOTE: Cases and deaths reported today are a five-day total from last Wednesday through Sunday. — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) November 29, 2021

Eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots has been expanded to all adults 18 and over, and appointments for boosters can now be made at all county health department clinics for those who qualify.

Appointments can be made through https://covidvaccine.umc.edu or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453.

Booster shots help maintain your immunity, which may decrease over time.

The date of your last shot will be verified when you arrive to receive your booster shot.

MSDH’s Dr. Dobbs shared BBC report on the new Omicron variant. No reports of variant in state, per MSDH.

On November 26th, the World Health Organization designated the Omicron variant of a variant of concern on the advice of WHO’s Technical Advisory Group on Virus Evolution (TAG-VE).

Today, President Joe Biden provided an update about the new variant and the U.S. response.

The World Health Assembly (WHA) is gathering for a special session from November 29th to December 1st. The WHA normally meets each May, but this special session is the second in the history of the WHA. The Assembly is discussing the consideration of a new global treaty covering pandemics.

Congressional lawmakers return from Thanksgiving recess today, with plans to discuss and vote on a variety of big issues before the end of the year. Some of those issues include:

Funding the government before the current resolution expires on Friday, December 3rd.

Authorizing the military budget. The U.S. House voted in September to pass the National Defense Authorization Act but the Senate has not acted as of yet. Leaders say they plan to take it up by the end of 2021.

Raising the debt ceiling. The deadline to raise the debt ceiling is December 15th. It was raised last month on a short-term basis.

Considering President Joe Biden’s social spending package known as the Build Back Better Act. The House passed the $2 trillion legislation before the Thanksgiving recess and now awaits action in the Senate.

The new COVID Omicron variant may also be a hot topic for Congressional leaders and the White House as it considers what actions, if any, to take.

MEMA announces Ida assistance deadline