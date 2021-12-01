Miss. Senator joins ENR Republicans in introducing the legislation to prioritize American energy production

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) has joined fellow Energy and Natural Resources Committee members in introducing the Strategic Production Response Act. This legislation would require more U.S. energy production when the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) is tapped.

The Strategic Production Response Act (S.3287) would prohibit the Secretary of Energy from tapping the SPR for any reason other than a severe energy supply interruption until the Secretary of the Interior issues a plan to increase oil and gas production on federal lands and waters.

Last week, President Biden announced his plan to have the Department of Energy release 50 million barrels of oil from the SPR to lower gas and oil prices for Americans. The U.S., India, China, Japan, Republic of Korea and the United Kingdom have coordinated concurrent releases.

“Tapping of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve will prove to be a short-sighted, inadequate, and ineffective attempt by President Biden to ease high prices being paid by families and businesses,” Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith said. “The Strategic Production Response Act is a step toward reversing this administration’s misguided and harmful energy policies, which will continue to be a burden to our economy.”

Senator John Barrasso (R-WY) introduced this legislation and said that the bill provides a “real solution” to the Biden administration’s “reckless” policies.

“President Biden’s decision to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is not a solution for the skyrocketing energy prices that American families are facing,” said Senator John Barrasso. “Before tapping the Reserve for political reasons, our bill requires the administration to issue a plan to boost federal oil and natural gas production. The Strategic Production Response Act provides a real solution to the Biden administration’s reckless policies. America is stronger and safer when we are energy independent.”

The Strategic Production Response Act (S.3287) has been referred to the Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

You can read the full text of the bill here.