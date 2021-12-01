Follow Y’all Politics here for updates throughout the day.

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch and her staff are set for oral arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court in the case to defend the state’s 15-week abortion ban law.

7:00am

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch made the following remarks before entering the U.S. Supreme Court for Oral Argument in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization:

Good morning. Thank you all for being here on this historic day. Thank you for all you have done over five decades to bring us to this turning point. Today, we turn the page on Roe v. Wade and start a new chapter in American history. We leave behind the false premise that abortion somehow levels the playing field for women. Our ability to succeed is not built on the death of innocent children. Our success is our own.

Over the past fifty years, women have rebuilt the workplace. We redefined professional success. We are creating a culture in which women can have it all. And we mean all women, because we are in this together.

For fifty years, abortion has been the answer to the question: How do we help women who face extraordinary challenges? Women who live in poverty, and in abusive relationships, who have no degrees or job training or support network when they face a crisis pregnancy.

For fifty years, society has too readily answered with abortion. But let us commit boldly and loudly that we will no longer sell them that lie.

We are here today to defend the fundamental dignity of women and their children. All women and all children.

This Court fifty years ago pitted women against children, and woman against woman. We are here today to assert that we do not accept these false choices. We can empower women AND promote life. This is our message to the Justices. This is our message to the world.

Thank you and God bless you all.

7:00am

Scene out front of Supreme Court building in D.C.