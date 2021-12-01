YP Daily Roundup 12/1/21

Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

Let’s put aside the political, scientific, or religious talking points that only muddy the debate. You don’t need a doctor, scientist, pastor or activist to tell you what you already innately know: sex can produce a child, a life. In fact, that is the prevailing purpose.

Parents instinctively know there is a life growing inside of the mother when they find out she is pregnant. Saying otherwise is intellectually and emotionally dishonest.

When you hear you or your partner is pregnant, there is a weight of reality that floods your very being because you know full well there is a life you are now responsible for, a life you helped create – intentionally or not.

If not for that reality, that responsibility for another life, there would be no argument for abortion. The fact that the unborn life takes up space in this world and causes its parents concern, whether joyfully or in angst, is a true testament of that life’s existence.

Governor Reeves talks vaccine mandates with Cavuto

The Biden administration’s push to mandate the COVID vaccine has caused people on the fence to fall off on the wrong side of that decision. Let me be clear – I will never force you to get the vaccine. Why? Because you can be trusted to make good and responsible decisions. https://t.co/yhICC9OR7W — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) December 1, 2021

MSDH COVID-19 Reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 549 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 21 deaths, and 38 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 514,171 cases, 10,285 deaths, and 1,407,726 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/iRzSKdz2Ej — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) November 30, 2021

MSDH says COVID hospitalizations on upward trend

Mississippi's upward trend in COVID-19 hospitalizations continues. This is a concerning development, and emphasizes the need for protective steps, especially vaccination, over the coming weeks. Take time to get your free vaccination or booster now: https://t.co/eb4eldCbZI pic.twitter.com/wUvkpogIyg — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) November 30, 2021

The Mississippi Legislative PEER Committee announced the release of two publications today, one focused on capital outlay at the state’s universities and another on the sustainability of the Mississippi Prison Industries.

The first report is titled A Review of the University Master Planning Process for Capital Outlay Projects.

The second PEER report released today is a brief titled Issue Brief: A Review of the Sustainability of the Mississippi Prison Industries Corporation.

This week, the Mississippi Senate Appropriations ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) Subcommittee held hearings on Monday and Tuesday. Those meetings mark the third and fourth time that the lawmakers have met since the committee was named by Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann.

The State Senators on the Subcommittee have been tasked with making recommendations on how to spend the $1.8 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds being sent to the state from the federal government.

The ARPA Subcommittee will reconvene on Monday, December 6, 2021.

Hyde-Smith encourages prayer ahead of SCOTUS hearing

On Wednesday, #SCOTUS hears oral arguments on Dobbs v JWHO. Today, tonight, and tomorrow morning, I will be praying without ceasing. I hope you will join me in prayer for this historic court decision that started in Mississippi. #EmpowerWomenPromoteLife — U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (@SenHydeSmith) November 30, 2021

Wicker meets with Taiwan Ambassador

I enjoyed meeting recently with my friend Ambassador @bikhim to discuss matters vital to the defense of the United States and Taiwan. Our partnership to counter China is crucial, and we should be clear in our commitment to Taiwan. Read more here:https://t.co/GNFN67H4oH… pic.twitter.com/oLLMEriVxk — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) November 30, 2021

South Mississippi business leaders have a better idea of what some of the area’s state legislators are thinking about before the regular session starts in the new year.

“We’re going to stand up for the Coast. We’re going to fight for the Coast. We want to make sure the Coast gets its fair share,” Rep. Henry Zuber from Ocean Springs said.

That’s the overall message from four Coast legislators who spoke to at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce’s Pre-Legislative Briefing at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino.

“We like to do these opportunities. We wish we had more of them,” Sen. Scott DeLano of Biloxi said. “We have a very diverse economy here in South Mississippi, and it is very difficult to make everyone happy, but also we have to make sure we listen to their concerns.”