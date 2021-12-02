Gipson also offered his thoughts on the SCOTUS hearing regarding the 15-week abortion law and invited all to attend the “Standing for American Freedom” concert this Sunday.

Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson joined Y’all Politics on Thursday to give an update on where the Yazoo Pump project stands now that the U.S. EPA has reversed its course and halted the project from moving forward. Gipson spoke with EPA officials on Wednesday about the pumps and invited the new Region Administrator to visit the area to see the needs firsthand.

Commissioner Gipson, a former legislator and an attorney, also offered his thoughts on the oral arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court defending the state’s 15-week abortion law, a bill that came through his committee in the Mississippi House when he served there.

In addition, Gipson promoted the “Standing for American Freedom” concert event taking place this Sunday, December 5th at the Mississippi Coliseum. It features headliners Travis Tritt and Lee Greenwood. Gipson said it the concert will benefit the Veterans agencies working to provide services and care to those who fought to protect our freedoms.

Watch the full interview with Commissioner Gipson below.