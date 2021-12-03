Both the unemployment rate and the number of unemployment persons are down from their highs at the end of the February-April 2020 recession, but remain above their levels prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, America’s employers added just 210,000 jobs, 340,000 below the expected number. This is the lowest monthly gain in nearly a year.

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh issued a statement on the November 2021 Employment Situation Report, saying:

“The President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will drive more job growth in the months and years ahead, and at the Department of Labor we are focused on making sure those new jobs are good jobs with access for all through proven pathways like Registered Apprenticeship. Moving forward, the President’s Build Back Better plan is the key to both reducing the biggest costs working families face and increasing equity in our labor market by investing in the care needs that keep so many women, especially Black women, from fully participating in our economy. We are committed to supporting all workers and their families morning, noon and night.”

The White House attempted to spin the report in a more favorable light, focusing more on the unemployment rate and a monthly average of jobs created. President Joe Biden posted a tweet saying, “America is back to work, and our jobs recovery is going strong.”